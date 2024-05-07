Players from Ashington and Blyth rugby clubs to take part in charity match on May 18

Blyton Vets are taking part in a charity rugby match.

The match, between the Hogs and Blyton Veterans will take place at Kingston Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, from 1pm and is raising funds for the Rispin2Blues Foundation.

The charitable foundation was set up in memory of Bishop Auckland rugby player Andrew Rispin, who died suddenly in 2019. The foundation will be represented by The Hogs, an invitational team, who will take on Blyton Veterans – a mixture of players from Ashington and Blyth rugby clubs.

The foundation helps disadvantaged children play rugby by offering them financial help to buy boots and kit, and by helping with fees.

The day comprises the match, a fundraising raffle and a dinner with auction.

Richards, the former Newcastle Falcons director of rugby, will be the guest for the whole event.