Action from Berwick RFC against Peebles on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Peebles RFC.

The Rugby Football Union caused much controversy earlier this month when they announced that from July, community club players would have to tackle at no higher than waist level in a bid to reduce the number of concussions in the game.

But many amateur and professional coaches and players were angry at an apparent lack of consultation and a fear that the new rules would actually cause even more head injuries, with an increase in collisions with knees and hips.

Now the RFU has apologised for its handling of the decision and said it will meet club representatives to clarify the situation.

Andrew Bell, Chair of Senior Rugby at Alnwick RFC, said: “I can see why they want to do it, but for me, lowering it to chest height would be the answer. There’s a genuine concern from players about head injuries because of this change. One lad in the team said he’d had more concussions from knees and feet in the head than from any other part of the game.

“I don’t know how this law could be passed with very little or no consultation with any clubs. I don’t know what is in place for referees to train them on it, or what there is in place for clubs to educate them on it. I don’t know how they could implement it so soon.”

While all club members understood the medical thinking behind the plans, most questioned their practicality.

John Stafford, Chairman of Rugby at Morpeth RFC, said: “I don’t have much sympathy with the RFU for a lot of things, but I have some sympathy for this… they have all these players now seeking recompense or trying to litigate about their injuries.

“I can see it from both sides. I’m glad I’m not playing now as I’d struggle with the new law. I’m 6’4” and I’d struggle to get down. It’ll probably lend itself to the smaller player.

“Obviously the RFU is just trying to help, but whether they’re right or wrong is another thing.

“The other thing is for referees. There’s a shortage anyway and this is certainly not going to help.”

Guy Moor coaches U-15s and U-16s at Berwick RFC and didn’t think the change would deter youngsters from taking up the sport.

He said: “We have to keep the tackle height low already, below chest height, as that’s something the SRU has pushed for a long time in children’s rugby. But I can see in the grassroots community level, senior rugby, you’re looking at a fundamental change in the way the game is played.

“The protection of players is the number one thing. The medical evidence suggests that even tackling at waist height, with its potential risks, is better than the head-on collision.”

Last week, a letter of claim was sent to World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union by more than 55 amateur rugby players over a potential brain injury lawsuit.

