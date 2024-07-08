New Borders Girls' Rugby team formed with help from broadband provider GoFibre
GoFibre has expanded its commitment to grassroots rugby in Scotland, and girls’ sport in particular, by becoming the lead sponsor of the newly-formed Borders Girls’ Rugby team.
The Borders Girls’ Rugby team is a new team connecting girls in the Under-16 and Under-18 age grades who already play for Berwick RFC, Gala RFC and Kelso RFC.
Girls from other clubs in the area are welcome.
Currently, there are not enough girls playing at each individual club to form competition teams, and so the plan was formed for a Borders team, to ensure girls who want to play at a higher level can do so in the Borders, without having to go to other regions or dropping out.
The sides will compete in the Scottish East Region Leagues, and the team has secured an SRU-funded head coach.
