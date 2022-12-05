Action from Ashington’s home win over Barnard Castle on Saturday.

Ashington withstood early pressure and after being awarded two successive penalties had a line-out 5m from the visitors line in the right corner. This was executed perfectly with a good catch by Scantlebury which enabled Johnson to peel around the back and crash over. The conversion was missed but this stung Castle into a robust response and they replied with two quick tries on 16 minutes and 20 minutes both from good handling and scored in Ashington's right corner. Scoreline now 5-10 in the visitors favour.

Ashington's Hepple made a good line break on the half hour and shrugged off several tackles to score in the right corner but again the conversion was missed for a score of 10-10.

The two Ashington prop forwards, Martinez and Brierly, were prominent with several excellent ball carries in the first half. Just before half time, from a scrum near the centre of the pitch, Ashington's backs broke blind and fly-half La Grange raced clear to score an excellent try converted by Hepple from wide out. Half time score 17-10.

Ash missed a penalty only two minutes into the second half but on 55 minutes Johnson was again on hand to take a pass 5m out and crash through two tackles to score. Ash kept up the pressure and Jarvis kicked a penalty to stretch the lead to 25-10.

A determined Castle side struck back with a try from a driving maul following some poor Ash defence and the conversion made the score 25-17.

Jarvis again eased the pressure with a well struck penalty on 75 minutes but Castle sensed they could snatch something from the game.

Once again some poor Ash tackling was punished when Castle's centre broke through to score between the posts giving them a losing bonus point and a try bonus point.

Ashington's Man of the Match was Hepple who posed a constant threat from centre with several good line breaks.

Next week Ash are away to second placed Bishop Auckland and will need a much improved defensive display.