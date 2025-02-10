Morpeth turn up heat on leaders with comfortable win against Kirkby Lonsdale

Morpeth had a comfortable win against Kirkby Lonsdale. Picture: Colin Green

Morpeth continued their winning ways, with what proved to be a comfortable 62-5 victory against Kirkby Lonsdale, who always competed and were the game’s first scorers

In many ways the match mirrored the Consett game, with the home side cementing victory in the first 40 minutes but unable to maintain the free scoring momentum.

Those comments may not give credit to the visitors, who battled hard in an even second half. Nevertheless, Saturday’s result sets up a more than interesting season finale.

With Northern suffering defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough, Morpeth currently stand third in the league on 71 points with Northern and Boro both on 74.

Both top sides have still to play Morpeth, and with one available promotion spot, there is literally everything to play for.

Returning to the match – played in gloomy conditions – it was the visitors who drew first blood after two minutes when they caught the home side napping.

Kirkby recycled the ball and with good handling by both second rows, scored wide out for an unconverted try.

It took the home side awhile before they got into their stride. Their first score arrived after 12 minutes when fly half Harvey Gillie made a crucial break that sent Callum Burgess over for a converted try.

The fly half was on the mark soon after to consolidate Morpeth’s lead with a well-struck penalty on 15 minutes.

Then Morpeth really turned the screw.

A series of attacking scrums, with the home pack dominant, saw a penalty try conceded by Kirkby on 20 minutes. Credit must go to the home side’s front row of Theo Gavaghan, Tom Leeson and Ian Grieves.

Then, led by flanker Cade Whitfield and number 8 Ryan Shaw, the home pack took complete control. On 28 minutes, another push-over try expertly controlled by Shaw saw Gillie strike a good conversion.

It was then that the returning second row Ben Jackson got in on the scoring act on the 35th and 39th minutes. Taking his opportunity due to the snowboarding absence of Elliott Clark and following a long-term knee problem, it was great to see Jackson back performing at his best.

The second score featured successive drives from prop Gavaghan. These scores were interspersed with a Jake Stevenson effort, showing good hands, selling a dummy, before going over. Gillie made a couple of conversions to make the score 43-5.

The first-half scoring finally ended when winger Jonny Ward went over in injury time. It came after a super Burgess break before handing on to Ward. Gillie added the extras.

The second half failed to live up to the scoring exploits of the first 40 minutes. And again, it’s important to emphasise the complete commitment of the visitors. Yet on 70 minutes Stevenson scored from a set piece midfield move, with Jake McKay providing the scoring pass for the winger.

Then centre Sam Hornby wrapped up the scoring on 74 minutes when, bizarrely receiving a pass from an opponent, the centre was able to skip through the defence to touch down. Gillie converted.