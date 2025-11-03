Morpeth teenager moves to America to realise her rugby dream

By Janet Bew
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 18:36 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 18:37 GMT
Daisy in action for Wheeling Cardinals.placeholder image
Daisy in action for Wheeling Cardinals.
A teenager from Morpeth is living her rugby dream after securing a scholarship to a university in America.

Daisy Cunningham, who went to King Edward VI High School, started playing rugby when she was 11 after hearing that Morpeth RFC had a girls team in her age group.

She played for Morpeth girls until she reached the U18s age group, when she started playing for Whitley Bay Rockliff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19-year-old signed for Novocastrians RFC when she became a senior.

She has also played for Novos senior women, the Vipers 7 senior team and Northumberland U16s, U17s and U18s.

Daisy has always wanted to study abroad and achieved her ambition after impressing a US university promoter during a trial held at Billingham RFC.

She was offered a scholarship by a number of universities across the States before picking Wheeling University in West Virginia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wheeling Cardinals are the current NCAA Division 1 national champions and the favourites to retain the title this year.

Daisy moved to America in August to begin her Bachelors Degree in sports science/physical therapy.

She said: “I chose Wheeling University because I wanted to challenge myself both academically and athletically, and after speaking with coach Ken Pape, I knew that Wheeling was the place to go as I could tell it would be a great place to thrive and become the best version of myself possible, I love it here!”

Her ambition is to be a professional rugby player and one day play international rugby, before developing a career in sports physiotherapy.

Related topics:Morpeth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice