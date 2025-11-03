Morpeth teenager moves to America to realise her rugby dream

Daisy in action for Wheeling Cardinals.

A teenager from Morpeth is living her rugby dream after securing a scholarship to a university in America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy Cunningham, who went to King Edward VI High School, started playing rugby when she was 11 after hearing that Morpeth RFC had a girls team in her age group.

She played for Morpeth girls until she reached the U18s age group, when she started playing for Whitley Bay Rockliff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old signed for Novocastrians RFC when she became a senior.

She has also played for Novos senior women, the Vipers 7 senior team and Northumberland U16s, U17s and U18s.

Daisy has always wanted to study abroad and achieved her ambition after impressing a US university promoter during a trial held at Billingham RFC.

She was offered a scholarship by a number of universities across the States before picking Wheeling University in West Virginia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheeling Cardinals are the current NCAA Division 1 national champions and the favourites to retain the title this year.

Daisy moved to America in August to begin her Bachelors Degree in sports science/physical therapy.

She said: “I chose Wheeling University because I wanted to challenge myself both academically and athletically, and after speaking with coach Ken Pape, I knew that Wheeling was the place to go as I could tell it would be a great place to thrive and become the best version of myself possible, I love it here!”

Her ambition is to be a professional rugby player and one day play international rugby, before developing a career in sports physiotherapy.