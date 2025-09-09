Morpeth scrape past newly promoted Sunderland in their first game of the 2025/26 rugby union season

Morpeth beat Sunderland with the last play of the match.

The first game of the season is always greeted with eager anticipation, yet in near perfect conditions and in front of a good crowd, it was the visitors, newly promoted Sunderland, who could and should have won the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many periods of the game they dominated in terms of both territory and possession. On a positive note for Morpeth, they remained in the game, defended stoically, and provided the spirit and composure to win, albeit with the very last play of this close encounter.

The game began with the home side looking to dominate. An early home chance went begging with poor handling, a common theme for both sides. The visitors then broke clear before the ball rather fortunately landed in the hands of centre Jake McKay, who, along with Kieran Smith, managed to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth did look strong in those early plays with both locks, Ben Jackson and Josh Williams, together with full back Jake Stevenson, looking threatening. However, that threat gradually diminished as the game wore on.

Nevertheless, it was Morpeth who took the lead on 14 minutes. It came shortly after they seemed to cross the Sunderland line, only for the unsighted referee to disallow a potential score. However, on the next occasion man of the match Sam Hornby showed excellent strength by forcing his way over for a score by the posts that Harvey Gillie converted.

From a Morpeth viewpoint that was the highlight of a disappointing first 40 minutes. This is no way discrediting Sunderland who dominated, playing some enterprising rugby, with strong running flanker Farai Chikimbirikie and centre Dean Edmundson a constant threat.

It was justly deserved when they scored a converted try on 35 minutes when a kicked ahead was pounced on in the Morpeth dead ball area, as the home defence seemed to hesitate.

it was 7-7 at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half began with Morpeth pressing, causing the visitors to concede a penalty that McKay converted on 43 minutes to make the score 10-7.

Better was to come as Morpeth sought to gain some authority. Number 8 Ryan Shaw, who seemed to struggle from an early knock, forced his way over from close range on 62 minutes, as skipper Jack Elliott ran from recycled possession. McKay was again on the mark with a simple conversion. 17-7.

That score, rather than spur on the home side seemed to reinvigorate the visitors, who really took the game to a home side who couldn’t find an answer to obtaining, then keeping possession.

On 68 minutes, from a well-organised attacking lineout Sunderland deservedly drove over for a converted score. On 76 minutes, there seemed a certain inevitability that the visitors would score again. It duly arrived from another attacking lineout followed by a close range scrum that saw the visitors take the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this point there seemed only one winner. Yet to their immense credit Morpeth raised their game and created immense pressure on the visitors’ try line. After a series of close range drives, retaining possession for almost the first time in the game, Elliott released a long ball that arrived to fly half Gillie, who was able to force his way over from the very last play of the game. McKay converted to make the final score 24-21.

It was a victory hardly deserved and seemed harsh on a Sunderland side who must be ruing some missed opportunities.