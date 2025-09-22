Morpeth run in the tries as they earn bonus point against previously unbeaten Aspatria side

Morpeth put in their best display of the season against Aspatria. Picture: Colin Green

Morpeth produced easily their best display of the season when, in extremely difficult conditions, they ran out comfortable winners against a previously unbeaten Aspatria side.

With a dominant set piece and front foot defence, Morpeth ran out deserved victors.

The first encounters saw both teams coming to terms with the conditions, then on 15 minutes Morpeth scored a really good try.

It came from an opposition scrum around the 22-metre line which saw Morpeth push the opposition off the ball, before skipper Jack Elliott set winger Nathan Arkle away to score. Fly half Harvey Gillie converted well to make the score 7-0.

It was Gillie on the mark soon after when he converted a good penalty to increase the lead to 10-0.

The home side were becoming dominant, particularly with the front row of Tom Leeson, Carl Hill and Theo Gavaghan in complete control.

It was no surprise that on 23 minutes a further home score ensued from an attacking scrum. Elliott took a wrap around ball, handed on to Gillie, who dummied and touched down by the posts.

Although Morpeth took the initiative through the strong running of the outstanding Elliott Clark and Ben Jackson, ably supported by Chris Johnstone, the score remained 17-0 at half time.

The second 40 minutes saw Morpeth playing against the increasing wind, yet with both half backs making good decisions in sweeping defensive roles, they remained in control.

Firstly, winger Harry Hoggins, always strong and decisive with some timely intrusions, combined with Elliott on 42 minutes to make some excellent ground. This eventually set up an attacking scrum from which some excellent handling saw Arkle break through for his second try after 44 minutes.

On 70 minutes Morpeth scored a bonus point fourth try when Clark took a good line from an inside pass by Elliott. The number eight stormed over for a deserved score that Gillie converted. 29-0.

Morpeth RFC’s thoughts are with the family of former club president George Brown, who has died.

George simply epitomised the very best of Morpeth RFC, both on and off the field. Honest and completely genuine, The George Brown Cup for club contribution will fittingly forever remain the most sought-after award presented at the annual dinner. George will be sorely missed.