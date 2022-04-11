Morpeth rugby win, but Consett push them all the way

Morpeth rugby

The home side made a fine start when on three minutes a Sam Hornby interception saw fly half Jake McKay storm over by the posts to touch-down before adding the extras. 7-0.

More was to follow for Morpeth when on seven minutes centre Hornby again fashioned out an opening before second row Jackson stormed on before he dotted down in the corner. 12-0.

Sadly it was the end of Sam Hornby's match, leaving the field with a calf injury.

It really was a see-saw affair as Consett hit back with forwards and backs combining before their right wing Patchett dived over in the corner for a deserved 14th minute try.

Morpeth extended their lead on 22 minutes when No 8 Williams followed up all the good work by the front and second rows with a push over try made it 19-5. This became 22-5 when McKay kicked a penalty. But before half-time, Consett reduced the arrears to 22-12 with Pearson going over after the ball passed through a number of phases.

The second half started in the same way as the previous half ended with Consett securing another unconverted Patchett try on 48 minutes for 22-17.

It really was anyone's game, but McKay once again calmed home nerves with a well struck penalty making it 25-17.

Morpeth then got some breathing space at 32-17 when, after a kick to the corner,McKay went over, also kicking the conversion.

Never say die Consett then pulled a score back which also saw the sinbinning of McKay. Yet rather than deflate the home side, Morpeth rallied.

On 75 minutes a good attacking line out, was followed by a touch of class from scrum half Ben Hornby with a dummy and he dotted down under the sticks before the same player converted. 39-22.