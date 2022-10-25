Morpeth rugby.

Firstly it was the first match played at home during the 2022-23 season,due to the fantastic refurbishment that has taken place.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, a win for the home side also made it seven out of seven to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, keeping them top of the North 2 table on 35 points.

The work which has been carried out maximises the clubhouse. Creating both a rugby club, together with a top class venue, capable of facilitating a multitude of activities and occasions. A special thank you to those who have dedicated their own significant time and effort to make this happen. As a community club we rely on this superb support.

Cumbrian side, Aspatria were the visitors on this significant Saturday that also saw the annual Past Players Lunch supported by over 100 players of various bygone days. Thanks again to the event organisers.

An unbeaten Morpeth outfit took the field looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. The game itself never really sparked to life after an early try from winger Jonny Ward after six minutes, and although Kieran Smith on the other wing dotted down on 22 minutes, the home side failed to really ignite, which is possibly inevitable after some recent sterling displays.

Number 8 Ollie Dynan was on the mark before halftime. Adding to his impressive scoring record this season with a 38th minute effort.

In the second period, front rower Carl Hill burrowed over after 57 minutes, before that man again, Ollie Dynan, finished the scoring on 77 minutes.

The impressive centre Jake McKay converted four of the six touch downs as yet another bonus point win was secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspatria were always spirited opponents and converted a couple of penalties making the final score 33-6.

The victory made it seven in a row at the top of the table for Morpeth, who on Saturday travel to take on fourth-placed Northern.