Rugby.

The game was a hard fought encounter punctuated with numerous penalties, which ultimately spoilt the match as an entertaining spectacle. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that on the balance of play Park ran out deserved winners.

Park took the early initiative and missed a penalty on six minutes, but the visitors deservedly took the lead from another penalty on 14 minutes. 0-3.

That score seemed to stoke the fire of the home side and they scored an excellent try on 15 minutes from some 50m out, with centre Jake McKay winning the foot race and fall on the ball to score. Burgess converted. 7-3.

Then on 20 minutes Morpeth increased their lead when McKay dribbled the ball over and then touched down in an identical fashion to his first score. Burgess again was on the mark with the conversion.14-3.

Back came Park with a converted try of their own on 28 minutes for 14-10.

It was end to end stuff as Morpeth increased their advantage on 34 minutes when recycled possession saw flanker Donnelly crash over. Burgess missed the conversion. 19-10.

Looking back over the game and the final score. There were several crucial moments in the match. On 38 minutes a missed Park penalty followed by a miss placed Morpeth pass caused undue pressure. The following attacking scrum saw Park score wide out to make the half-time score 19-15.

It was then the game began to deteriorate as numerous penalties resulted in sin-binnings and Morpeth being reduced to 12 players at one stage. With great credit they almost held out despite almost constant Park pressure.

Invevitably Park did score. Fully deserved, considering the amount of pressure they exerted on the home defence. The try on 57 minutes went unconverted. 19-20.

The final 15 minutes proved dramatic. Morpeth restored to 15 players had chances to win the game, but they failed to capitalise.

