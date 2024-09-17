Morpeth Rugby Club secure bonus point win over Upper Eden
Not only was Saturday another victory, but it also secured a maximum try scoring bonus point.
This match however, was a hard fought encounter, reflected in the 10-10 halftime score line, against a hardworking and enterprising, Kirkby Stephen based outfit.
Indeed, it was the visitors who took the lead on 8 minutes with a try by their number 8 William Birbeck, converted by full back Bennett.
Back to the game, and the home side responded quickly. On 15 minutes, promising full back, Harvey Gillie crossed with an unconverted effort.
But Morpeth’s efforts were short lived and on 22 minutes the visitors had extended their lead when full back Bennett was again on the mark with a penalty kick.
The first half scoring ended with Morpeth drawing level when vice captain, the evergreen, Ben Hornby, crossed for an unconverted try to make sides level at 10-10.
In the final third of the game the home side finally moved up a gear. With flanker Craig Donnelly to the fore, points followed. Former skipper and club stalwart Carl Hill crossed, followed by one from captain Jack Elliottt and centre playmaker, Callum Burgess. Gillie was on the mark with a couple of conversions and a penalty, as was Ben Hornby, with a penalty of his own.
Flanker Craig Donnelly returned to the fray after significant injury problems last year. He, together with the returning Burgess, could both prove to be key members, returning to the squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.