Morpeth Rugby Club.

It’s two from two for Morpeth in Regional 2 North after a 35-10 win against Upper Eden, writes Colin Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only was Saturday another victory, but it also secured a maximum try scoring bonus point.

This match however, was a hard fought encounter, reflected in the 10-10 halftime score line, against a hardworking and enterprising, Kirkby Stephen based outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, it was the visitors who took the lead on 8 minutes with a try by their number 8 William Birbeck, converted by full back Bennett.

Back to the game, and the home side responded quickly. On 15 minutes, promising full back, Harvey Gillie crossed with an unconverted effort.

But Morpeth’s efforts were short lived and on 22 minutes the visitors had extended their lead when full back Bennett was again on the mark with a penalty kick.

The first half scoring ended with Morpeth drawing level when vice captain, the evergreen, Ben Hornby, crossed for an unconverted try to make sides level at 10-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final third of the game the home side finally moved up a gear. With flanker Craig Donnelly to the fore, points followed. Former skipper and club stalwart Carl Hill crossed, followed by one from captain Jack Elliottt and centre playmaker, Callum Burgess. Gillie was on the mark with a couple of conversions and a penalty, as was Ben Hornby, with a penalty of his own.

Flanker Craig Donnelly returned to the fray after significant injury problems last year. He, together with the returning Burgess, could both prove to be key members, returning to the squad.