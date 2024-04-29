The latest report from Morpeth Rugby Club.

Despite it being the last Saturday in April, the pitch was in excellent condition. There was also a good crowd that saw a match, despite being error prone, was nevertheless entertaining. The match also represented former skipper Carl Hill’s 250th first team appearance. This is a significant achievement and was correctly celebrated in the post match celebrations.

The visitors took an early lead on eight minutes, when from a well organised attacking line out, the pack stormed over from close range. 0-5.

Playing some enterprising rugby it was no surprise when they increased their lead. From strong running, a ruck was created close to the Morpeth try line. A pick up and drive saw a converted try close to the posts. 0-12.Both sides threw the ball about and after 19 minutes Morpeth got onto the scoreboard. A quickly taken penalty saw flanker Cade Whitfield burst through the opposition defence to touch down. Harvey Gillie added the conversion. 7-12.

It was then that home winger Jonny Ward made one of many eye-catching efforts in the match when he weaved his way over from around 22 metres out to score a fine try which Harvey Gillie again converted.

Individual efforts were the theme of the day when Malton and Norton centre Jacob Stephenson touched down after mesmerising the Morpeth defence. His effort was converted to make the score 14-19 after 30 minutes.

The first half scoring wasn’t finished. A push over converted try from an attacking scrum by number eight Sam Triffitt made the score 14-26 at the interval.

Morpeth had use of the elements in the second half and reduced the deficit with a Harvey Gillie penalty on 45 minutes. 17-26.

Better was to come from Morpeth. On 70 minutes Ward again stole the honours with a quickly taken penalty and another individual effort, showing both panache and skill. 24-26.

It was anyone’s game, but Malton effectively sealed the deal with further tries in the 77th and 79th minutes.

Game over? Not quite. Morpeth had the final say.

Yet again an individual effort. Harvey Gillie sliced through the defence to score an excellent try with the final play of the game. The final score was 31-36.