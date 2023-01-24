The installation was part of their recent clubhouse renovations, ensuring that facilities are not only fit for purpose for the club membership, but also provide quality facilities for use by the wider local community,

Ken Fraser, Honorary Secretary for Morpeth RFC, said: “We are really grateful. Members of the Development Group, with Chairman Simon Harries, were delighted to meet the Head of the Northumberland Freemasons, Ian Craigs, at the Clubhouse recently to record their thanks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club members will benefit on match days, while the the public will benefit at community events, such as christenings, weddings and other events.

Morpeth RFC say thank you - (From left) John Stafford, Morpeth RFC Chairman; Lesley Grieve, Fundraising; Ian Craigs, Freemasons; Simon Harries, Club Chairman; Jane Sexton, Business Development Lead; Rob Winter, President Picture submitted by Morpeth RFC

Ian Craigs, Head of the Northumberland Freemasons, said: “I was delighted to present a cheque to Morpeth RFC to help with the new sound system in their wonderful newly-developed clubhouse.

"This money comes from the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, which provides grants from the Freemasons in Northumberland to local worthy causes. We consider this donation will give a boost to this very successful rugby club at both junior and senior level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth’s fixtures were called off last weekend, but Alnwick RFC beat the freeze to keep up the pressure at the top of Regional One North-East on Saturday.

They travelled to Doncaster Phoenix for their Northern Division clash and a fighting 27-20 cemented their second place, behind pacesetting Billingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalvin Inglis made his debut at flanker for Alnwick and he made a solid impression in a closely-fought encounter. Alnwick’s tries came through winger Andrew Spark, who picked up on a Jake Woods’ grubber to score; James Bird, who struck straight from the second-half kick-off; and Alex Robson, who broke clear to dot down the winning score, with Evan Moir kicking the remaining points.