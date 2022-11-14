Morpeth rugby.

The game was ultimately won in the first 20 minutes when Morpeth dominated and played some enterprising rugby, scoring three good tries in the process.

On eight minutes full back Burgess scorched over by the posts. The try came from an attacking, dominant scrum on the right hand side of the field. Scrum half Elliott broke well, timed his pass, before Burgess’s smart incursion and pace took him through.

The visitors excellent scrum, led by Moody, Grieves and Hill was a key factor in the move and throughout the match. 0-7.

Another score came from an attacking scrum on 12 minutes. On this occasion Dynan made inroads, before Elliott fed the ever willing Clark who stormed over. Burgess again added the extras. 0-14.

The first quarter of the game ended with further success for Morpeth. The try started in their own half. A counter attack, initiated by hooker Grieves, with an outrageous dummy, before Ward made good ground, allowing Dynan to complete the move, crossing near the posts to make the conversion inevitable. 0-21.

To their credit, Keswick battled back into the game and from an attacking line out, only super defensive work by Dynan secured a much needed relieving penalty for Morpeth.

Yet despite the home side’s spirited endeavour Morpeth always carried the greater threat, thanks to that dominant scrum, Elliott’s darting runs and a strong back row, with Thomson always to the fore, carrying well.

The bonus point try came at with the last play of the half when a series of close range set pieces saw Elliott send winger Ward over wide out.

Halftime score 0-26.