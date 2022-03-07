Morpeth rugbny shine with home win over Pocklington

Morpeth Rugby.

History and current league status would show that there was little between the two sides and so it proved. The final score line was skewed slightly in Morpeth's favour with two late converted scores. Sadly the game was marred when promising scrum half George Ayliffe sustained a serious leg injury causing the last 15 minutes to be played out on the neighboring pitch. Thanks to all who assisted including the Pocklington physio. Everyone wishes George a full and speedy recovery.

To the match itself;

Morpeth took the field with a stronger looking outfit particularly the forwards. They played with the benefit of a strong breeze in the first half. And it was the home side who took the lead when on 10 minutes an attacking scrum, which was then wheeled by Pocklington, but number 8 Dynan remained calm and controlled the ball with some skill, before picking up and diving over for Centre Jake McKay to convert. 7-0.

The game cried out for a superior Morpeth pack to put pressure on Pocklington with attacking set pieces. It was from such a foray that Pock conceded a penalty that McKay converted. 10-0.

The home side were maybe slightly fortunate to be 10 points in the lead as Pocklington continually stretched Morpeth's defence with forwards and backs combining, producing some open and entertaining rugby. A converted try on 30 minutes was no more than they deserved. 10-7.

Back came Morpeth and an outstanding Jake McKay break out saw the final pass going astray. It's fair to say Jake was a constant threat playing alongside his brother Josh in the Centre. So was the home side's back row of Williams, Donnelly and Dynan. Added to the that there was another wholehearted display from Elliott Clark, on this occasion playing in the second row.

The final score before the interval went Morpeth's way. Another attacking scrum had Pocklington desperately defending before Jake McKay's pace saw him race over, outstripping the cover for another converted try. 17-7.

The second half started with a bang for the visitors when Sangwin crossed out wide for 17-12.

Despite a penalty miss Morpeth then extended their lead on 53 minutes , when Ward ran round between the posts for McKay to convert. 24-12.

Morpeth had just begun to dominate only for Dynan to pick up a yellow card quickly followed by the sad sight of Ayliffe's injury after an excellent break.

It was the spirited Yorkshire side who then scored an excellent try, breaking out of defence with some excellent handling.A move covering well over half the length of the field. 24-17.

But Morpeth dug deep and scored two long range tries of their own to effectively kill the game. Firstly another McKay- Josh got onto the scoresheet. This followed some excellent ball retention and saw Josh breaking several tackles before diving over under the posts for his brother to convert. 31-17.