Morpeth RFC's hard work pays off as they beat West Hartlepool with style

Morpeth beat West Hartlepool with style. Picture: Colin Green

Another excellent result on the road for a Morpeth side that continues to excite and play a brand of rugby that entertains as they beat West Hartlepool 28-19.

Credit goes to everyone involved. From the coaching set-up, physio, director of rugby, to the evergreen Peter Kirkup for their continuing support to the team. The benefits are for all to see.

The home side played with the help of the elements during the first 40 minutes and took full advantage during the first passages of play when they were encamped in Morpeth’s 22.

It took some excellent Jonny Ward covering to prevent the home side scoring, before the inevitable occurred on eight minutes. West went through a number of phases, recycling the ball close to Morpeth’s line, before rumbling over for a converted try near the posts.

That score seemed to spark some life into the visitors, led by skipper Jack Elliott, who was at his ebullient best throughout.

The determined scrum half ripped the ball out of the tackle before being cynically tripped close to the West line. A sin bin followed.

That player advantage proved crucial when Morpeth stepped up a gear.

Hooker Ryan Shaw, prominent throughout, took the ball on after a Tom Katory run, before the outstanding Craig Donnelly crashed over by the sticks on 16 minutes. Harvey Gillie added the extras.

Although West continued to press, Morpeth always had a cutting edge that proved difficult for the home side to defend.

On 25 minutes, Jonny Ward made a superb take from a high ball before his offload was knocked on when a scoring chance beckoned. But the winger was not to be denied. On 34 minutes a trademark interception saw him racing over to score – touching down to make the conversion a formality.

Back came West with the home side unfortunate to hear the referee blow for half time as they were awarded an attacking scrum.

West’s dominant set scrum didn’t change as the second half began. It was no surprise when, on 49 minutes, they reduced the deficit with a try wide out, again emanating from a dominant set piece.

The game then turned in Morpeth’s favour with fly half Gillie knocking over successive penalties in the 55th and 59th minutes.

The match moved into the final quarter with the result still very much in the balance. Then Morpeth scored arguably the best try they’ve scored all season.

West had secured an attacking lineout eight metres from the Morpeth line. It was cleverly defended before Donnelly ripped the ball out to Gillie, before releasing Sam Hornby.

The centre timed his pass to perfection to co centre Callum Burgess, who sped away on the decisive break, handing on to full back Jake McKay, who just beat the covering defence.

It was a super score covering the length of the field and arguably won the game.

Although West continued to threaten and were justly rewarded with a try in the 80th minute, before that, on 72 minutes, Gillie had nonchalantly dropped a goal.