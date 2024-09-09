Morpeth RFC start the season with a convincing win away at Guisborough

Morpeth started the new season with a convincing away win.

Morpeth travelled to North Yorkshire to take on Guisborough in their first league game of the season.

As with any new season there is both excitement and anticipation. Saturday’s match was no exception, with Morpeth deservedly winning and collecting a try-scoring bonus point in the process.

The performance was encouraging against a home side who never gave up and were deservedly in the lead after the first 40 minutes. The only downside for the Morpeth side was the unfortunate injury to Dan Goose.

Morpeth started brightly. Within two minutes, centre Callum Burgess, a class act throughout, stole the ball from his opposite number before racing away to score between the posts. Full back Harvey Gillie added the conversion. 0-7.

The lead was short lived. Guisborough gained some momentum and making use of a strong running midfield scored a converted try on five minutes, assisted by a missed Morpeth tackle. 7-7.

The match continued to entertain, with both sides contributing, but it was the visitors who scored next. It came from a marauding run from flanker Tom Leeson, who, together with Jack Loughnane and skipper for the day Josh Williams, were part of a very destructive back row unit.

Leeson’s run was continued by the evergreen Ben Hornby, who then delayed and presented a great pass for left wing Kieran Smith to touch down. After 15 minutes Morpeth led 7-12.

The remainder of the half saw Guisborough dominate territorially. Morpeth didn’t help themselves with some poor execution and soft penalties which enabled the home side to exert pressure.

It took the combined efforts of Burnham and Ben Hornby to prevent a try. However, there was a certain inevitability of a score and with the last play of the half, Guisborough went over for a converted score.

Half-time 14-12.

The second half saw club skipper Jack Elliott coming on at fly half. Elliott’s strong defence repelled the home side during the second period as they tried repeated attacks in the midfield. In addition, Morpeth had use of the slope.

On 42 minutes, Leeson made another break before handing on to the fleet-footed Burgess, who raced over by the posts for Gillie to convert. 14-19.

It seemed that this lead wouldn’t last when Cade Whitfield was sin binned, but the lead was soon extended to more than one score when Gillie kicked a penalty on 51 minutes. 14-22.

There was now no stopping Morpeth. On 60 minutes Burgess claimed his third try. It came when the strong running Ryan Shaw, a force throughout, had breached the defence, before Burgess, having both the vision and pace to pick up the run, was on hand to finish the move. Gillie added the extras. 14-29.

Morpeth kept the scoreboard moving and Gillie was again on the mark with another penalty on 62 minutes. 14-32.

More was to come. On 69 minutes, centre Sam Hornby crossed by the posts before embracing his dad! The try came when Gillie made a great break in open play. 14-39.

To their credit, the home side never gave up and were rewarded with a try on 74 minutes following a series of attacking line outs. 21-39.

Morpeth had the final say when Gillie kicked a super goal from wide out.

Final score 21-42.

Scoops Man of the match Callum Burgess.