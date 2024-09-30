Morpeth RFC score a fine win against a spirited Keswick side, with Craig Donnelly outstanding

Morpeth had a good home win against Keswick. Picture: Chris Lishman

On a day where conditions were ideal for rugby, Morpeth ran out convincing winners against visitors Keswick, beating them 41-7.

There were a couple of changes to the home side with Callum Burgess and Josh Williams returning to the fray, and winger Jonny Ward making his season debut. All three played a significant part in the victory.

Harvey Gillie gave the home side the first score, converting a penalty after two minutes.

Both sides then settled into what appeared to be an even battle. Keswick spurned an opportunity to draw level when Joe Allday sent a penalty wide. This sparked the home side into life.

After 15 minutes, an attacking Morpeth lineout saw Williams get his hands on the ball. There was still a lot to do, but he powered over by the posts for Gillie to convert.

Williams taking the ball at pace can be a real handful at this level. Together with man of the match Craig Donnelly, and robust Tom Leeson, Morpeth’s back row were key to this win.

Whilst some over-ambitious passes went astray, Morpeth still looked sharp. They were helped by some Keswick ill-discipline that reduced the visitors to 13 men.

Another attacking lineout saw further recycled ball for former skipper Carl Hill to bury over on 21 minutes. Gillie struck a good conversion.

The home side increased their lead on 25 minutes. A backs move broke down, but was recovered by Ward, who then did remarkably well to create an overlap for Burgess to race over wide out.

Morpeth ill-discipline saw Williams sin binned and Keswick laid siege to the Morpeth line but were repelled by some excellent defence, with Donnelly outstanding.

Then, with the last play of the half, Gillie went over in the corner.

Morpeth began the second period with a classic score on 45 minutes. It came initially from another tremendous Donnelly turnover, followed by good handling, then a classic Ben Hornby cross kick. Burgess rose above the last defender to take possession before touching down. Gillie was again on the mark.

The Morpeth scoring ended on 52 minutes when Donnelly got the try he richly deserved. Gillie added the extras.

To their credit, Keswick ended the game attacking, and were justly rewarded with a score on 79 minutes when a penalty try was awarded.