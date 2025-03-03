Morpeth RFC keep up the pressure on top two after win against Carlisle

Morpeth kept up the pressure on the league leaders with a win against Carlisle.

Morpeth kept up with joint league leaders Middlesbrough and Northern in their Regional 2 North campaign after their win against Carlisle.

With three league games remaining, and the next two matches against Boro and Northern respectively, Morpeth currently sit just three points behind. The season is building into a nailbiting climax.

Saturday’s win was not the best of the season, the visitors had both the majority of possession in addition to territorial advantage over the 80 minutes, but Morpeth always looked dangerous when they broke and, in skipper Jack Elliott, had the game’s outstanding performer. He was a catalyst for three of the four home tries.

The game began with Carlisle on top and fly half Jason Israel orchestrating matters. The same player was on the mark after nine minutes with a penalty when Alex Tait was penalised for a high tackle.

Israel had spurned a similar opportunity earlier. The lead was no less than the visitors deserved.

Further Carlisle pressure was thwarted with an excellent Sam Hornby tackle as the visitors continued to press. Centre Euan Forlow was a constant threat.

It took the home side 15 minutes before they threatened. Winger Jake Stevenson broke out, after a period of Carlisle pressure, then kicked on before securing an attacking lineout close to the opposition line.

Further forward pressure saw the visitors concede a close range penalty. Elliott seized the ball and scored the try with a quickly taken penalty which caught Carlisle napping.

The touchdown made the Harvey Gillie conversion a formality. 7-3.

Better was to come for the home side on 20 minutes.

Again under pressure, a counter ruck allowed the ball to become available, Elliott was first to react, seizing the ball. Callum Burgess followed the initial Elliott break and was on hand to receive the pass and race away to score by the posts for Gillie to add the extras.

Carlisle still maintained the majority of possession and missed another penalty opportunity on 28 minutes before Morpeth ended the half on a high.

On 39 minutes the speedy Burgess raced away again after an interception for another long range effort. Gillie kicked the conversion and a further penalty.

Half-time score 24-3.

The second half again saw Carlisle taking the game to Morpeth, and on 46 minutes they deservedly scored a converted try by the posts with a quickly taken penalty of their own that saw a Morpeth defence, for once, slow to react.

Then, on 50 minutes another Gillie penalty kept the scoreboard ticking over from a home perspective – 27-10.

Back came Carlisle, still dominating the ball, and it was only a last-ditch tackle from the industrious Tom Leeson that prevented a score.

Then in the 67th minute Morpeth ultimately sealed the game. The score came from another significant contribution from Elliott, who initially ripped the ball in the tackle, creating the turnover before Elliott Clark seized possession and galloped away to score, with Gillie again converting.

The scoring wasn’t finished and Carlisle thoroughly deserved a try after 76 minutes before Gillie, composed throughout, struck a very good penalty to end the game. 37-15.

Scoops Man of the Match – Elliott, who was instrumental in the key moments that provided most of Morpeth’s points.