Morpeth RFC end league campaign on momentous day in the club's history

Saturday was an exceptionally important occasion for Morpeth Rugby Club.

A mere 50 years to the very day, Morpeth entertained Rosslyn Park in the National Cup semi-final – then known as The John Player Cup.

Morpeth had already defeated London Irish and Bath along the way. To put this achievement into a modern day footballing context, it would be similar to a non-league side playing Liverpool at home, in the last four of the FA Cup.

It is an achievement that nowadays, with the advent of the professional era, will never be surpassed. Morpeth RFC will always be remembered with that amazing cup run.

On Saturday, Morpeth completed their Regional 2 North league campaign with a disappointing result against Guisborough.

Take nothing away from the North Yorkshire outfit, who thoroughly deserved their win that took them to league safety.

The game began as a scrappy affair with Alex Tait going close on a couple of occasions.

Morpeth spurned a couple of try scoring opportunities as the final pass was either delayed, or the ball was lost in contact.

On 20 minutes, Morpeth took the lead through winger Keiran Smith. It came initially from a Jack Elliott kick ahead which Guisborough failed to clear and then provided Smith with the simple task of picking up possession and dotting down from a matter of yards.

That lead was increased when fly half Harvey Gillie kicked a super long-range penalty on 24 minutes.

This seemed harsh on the enterprising Guisborough team, who duly got their reward and reduced the deficit with a converted score on 25 minutes when some good handling and quickly recycled ball provided the opportunity.

The scoring kept on coming with Elliott Clark taking advantage of Gillie’s quickly taken penalty to touch down near the posts on 29 minutes.

Morpeth were playing in fits and starts and it was no surprise that Guisborough were the next scorers, scoring a penalty on the stroke of half time.

The second half began just as the first ended, with Guisborough on the ascendancy and taking the lead on 45 minutes when some poor Morpeth tackling, coupled with slick handling by the Guisborough backs, saw a converted score – 15-17.

The lead continued to change hands when Morpeth showed a continuity that had been missing on 50 minutes, Tait and Gillie combining to send winger Callum Burgess over.

The very same player then made a superb last ditch tackle to prevent a certain Guisborough score. This was matched by skipper Elliott, who ripped the ball from a Guisborough player who was actually over the try line. Desperate Morpeth defending.

On 58 minutes the home side stretched their lead with a Gillie try after Elliott had supplied a couple of probing runs in the build up.

The last quarter of the game belonged to the industrious and committed visitors, who scored two tries, one of which was superbly converted. Then, with the last play of the game a simple penalty sealed a richly deserved victory and ultimately league survival for Guisborough.

Final score 25-32.

Although the result was disappointing, Morpeth should reflect on an excellent league campaign. A creditable third place represents a significant improvement and bodes well for the next term.