Morpeth RFC beat a spirited Wigton team after a dominant second-half performance

Morpeth played at full throttle in the second half. Picture: Chris Lishman Photography

Morpeth provided a warm welcome to Cumbrian visitors Wigton as they returned to Regional 2 North action.

It was the first occasion the two sides had met since the formation of National league rugby.

In many respects, the game was a strange affair. For 40 minutes it was an even contest with the visitors perhaps a shade unfortunate to find themselves 19-10 down. They certainly were on top in terms of both possession and territory.

The second half saw the home side completely dominant – running away as comfortable winners. That said, Wigton were both spirited and competitive throughout and almost provided the final score of what was an entertaining encounter.

The game started with Wigton on top before Morpeth, against the run of play, took the lead on five minutes.

A set move from a centre field scrum saw fly half Harvey Gillie set clear, only for a high tackle to halt his progress. An excellent kick to the corner set up an attacking lineout for prop Tom Leeson to drive over.

Jake McKay, whose kicking was exemplary throughout, slotted the conversion.

Better was to come from the home side, who increased their advantage on nine minutes when Sam Hornby, with a sumptuous left-footed grubber kick, sent winger Nathan Arkle over in the corner for an unconverted score.

The visitors responded, and deservedly reduced the deficit with a penalty on 18 minutes.

Wigton were in the ascendancy and scored again on 27 minutes after recycled possession and constant pressure led to a converted try by the posts.

With the majority of possession, together with a meaningful kicking game, it was against the run of play when Morpeth increased their lead on 37 minutes when Ryan Shaw crossed the line following strong runs from Carl Hill and Leeson.

Half-time score 19-10.

The second half saw the home side in full throttle. Shaw again finished off, following an attacking scrum, for McKay to convert on 44 minutes.

A clever set play at the front of an attacking lineout saw another home score when Elliot Clark stormed through.

McKay made an excellent touchline conversion before improving the score further with a simple penalty in front of the posts on 55 minutes.

The next, and possibly the best, score of the game came two minutes later. The mobile twin flankers Olly Haugh and Ryan Watson were both involved, before Shaw burst through on an excellent line.

A Jack Elliott kick ahead saw the ball regathered and Leeson drove over the line. McKay was on the mark with the conversion.

Next it was Gillie’s turn to score, showing good pace in making an outside break to touch down after 65 minutes following a centre field scrum.

To their immense credit, the visitors were the next scorers with a converted try on 70 minutes.

The home side rounded off a resounding win on 74 minutes when McKay scored, after Harry Hoggins initiated a counter-attack. The same player then kicked a great conversion.

Final score 57-17.