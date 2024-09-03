Morpeth Rugby Club start their season with a trip to North Yorkshire.

Morpeth RFC travel to Guisborough on Saturday at the start of their 2024-25 league campaign. As with the beginning of every season there’s a great deal of anticipation in the air.

The Regional 2 North (Northern Division) league will be as competitive as ever with newcomers Kirkby Lonsdale, Carlisle and Morpeth’s opening opponents Guisborough all now featuring on the fixture list.

A punters’ guide could potentially consider Middlesbrough, Northern and Durham City as potential league contenders, with Morpeth hoping to be in that mix. Much will depend on being able to field the best possible team at all times.

The coaching set up of Micky Dungait and Tom Bramald, together with Ben Archer, a new addition joining from Tynedale, will also be ably assisted by former Falcon skipper Will Welch. The players will have full support.

On the playing side, the club has been fortunate to recruit the following players:

Tom Leeson, back row, from Nantwich RFC; Jack Swain, front row, from Medical’s RFC; Jonny Arkle, scrum half, from Ashington RFC.

So, all eyes turn to the trip to North Yorkshire and the visit to Guisborough. Here’s wishing the team and everyone associated with Morpeth RFC the best of luck for the 2024-25 season.

The club’s first home game is on Saturday, September 14, when they welcome Upper Eden to Mitford Road. The game starts at 3pm.

The community club is always looking for new players and volunteers. There’s a game and a role for everyone, just pop along and speak to someone.