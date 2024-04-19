Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final went ahead after a one week postponement due to last week's inclement weather.

Both sides probed early on but Ash took the lead through an Arkle penalty after 6 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morpeth posed the most attacking threat for the first quarter of the game with effective recycling and resolute defence when Ash did have possession.

Cup win for Morpeth Reivers.

After 25 minutes Morpeth scored a try on the right wing coming round the blind side from a maul 5 metres out.

Ash replied soon after with a try from a quick tap penalty by Jordan Webster from 5 metres out. This was converted by Arkle for a 10-5 scoreline.

Right on half time Morpeth kicked a penalty to close the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a well disciplined first half from the home team, Ashington conceded far too may penalties in the second half and Morpeth missed the chance to take the lead when a penalty went narrowly wide on 57 minutes.

Another penalty quickly followed which was successful. Score now 10-11.

Further poor discipline saw Morpeth extend the lead with another penalty. Resolute defence from Morpeth and an astute kicking game had Ashington pinned back in their own half for long periods, but an Ashington sustained attack resulted in McNickle forcing his way over the try line for a try converted by Arkle to regain the lead 17-14.

Morpeth launched a determined attack of their own in the dying minutes and scored wide out on the right with the final play. The try was converted for a final score of 17-21