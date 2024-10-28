Morpeth put on a rampant first-half display against high-flying West Hartlepool

Morpeth came out on top in an entertaining game against West Hartlepool.

Morpeth returned home to Mitford Road after their recent travels to host high-flying West Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similar to West, Morpeth have also enjoyed an excellent start to their campaign, but with the greatest respect to the teams Morpeth have played, Saturday would likely be their most difficult test. And so it proved, but the home side, with their best display of the season, were worthy winners.

It was West who looked the brighter when they dominated early possession. It was built on a solid set piece, particularly the lineout, which was impressive throughout. But it was the home side who scored first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quickly taken penalty by skipper Jack Elliott saw hooker Ryan Shaw, a real threat throughout, make good ground before a West infringement saw Harvey Gillie kick the resultant penalty. 3-0.

The full back was again in the thick of the action when another quickly taken penalty saw excellent handling before Gillie was forced into touch, metres from the try line.

The first 20 minutes had flown by, with both sides participating in a very entertaining game. On 21 minutes it was the home side, looking more potent, who increased their lead with a really good try.

Callum Burgess was the scorer. Again it was Shaw in the thick of it with a barnstorming run that breached the West defence, then, when the ball was sent wide, Harry Hoggan and Burgess were involved in some inter-passing, before Burgess touched down wide out. Gillie kicked the conversion. 10-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth were on the march. Hoggan made a break from another quick penalty which could, and possibly should, have been rewarded with another try, but a knock-on halted progress.

The ability of Jack Elliott to seize the initiative from quickly taken penalties, which recognised the impetus of play, gave the home side momentum at crucial times. In doing so he was helped greatly Micky Hall, starting at number 8, who gave his absolute all to the cause.

Better was to come for Morpeth on 26 minutes. A dropped pass in midfield by West saw the ball fall to Burgess, who raced away to score in the corner from 50 metres. 15-0.

The tries kept coming from a now rampant home side with probably the best try of the game on 28 minutes. Yet another Shaw burst, followed by a pin-point Ben Hornby kick to the wing for Gillie to take at full tilt and run around between the posts. The same player added the extras. 22-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That didn't end a scintillating half of rugby and West, who probably had earned at least 50% of possession, used their well-organised lineout to score a deserved converted try from close range. 22-7 at half time.

Soon after half time, Burgess had to leave the field to be replaced by Tom Katory.

On 47 minutes, West came storming back with a close-range converted try. 22-14.

Morpeth sealed the game in the 55th minute. An excellent lineout on the West 22-metre line was followed by an impressive Sam Hornby break. The centre then handed onto the ever-present Craig Donnelly, who crashed over. Gillie converted. 29-14.

To their immense credit, West then dominated against a well-organised and committed home defence. They scored a try their pressure deserved on 79 minutes to end the scoring.

Full time 29-19.