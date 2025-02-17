Morpeth put Durham City to the sword in second half for bonus point win

Morpeth gained a bonus point win against Durham City.

In what proved to be a very strange match, Morpeth maintained their momentum at the top of the table with a convincing bonus point win, against a City side who deservedly had the lead at half time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, after the first 40 minutes few would have guessed how the game would have finished.

It was a gloomy afternoon at Mitford Road and the first half display, from a home perspective, mirrored the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor kicking out of hand saw Morpeth frequently hand the ball back, providing the initiative to a City side that took full advantage.

The first opportunity to score came on 10 minutes when fly half Harvey Gillie produced an excellent effort with a penalty from a long way out that fell just short.

There then followed a period of play where Morpeth fell foul of the match official, conceding numerous penalties as a result.

On 18 minutes they finally paid the price with another infringement, followed by some back chat; another 10 metre City gain and the subsequent penalty was slotted over. Ironically, if the 10 metres hadn’t been conceded the kick would fallen short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse was to come for the home side when hooker Tom Leeson was sinbinned on 22 minutes. City took full advantage and increased their lead with another successful penalty on 24 minutes.

Morpeth then slowly began to feature, with second row Ben Jackson, the outstanding home player on the day, leading the charge. Good forward pressure saw Gillie hit the bar with a penalty attempt, before finally putting Morpeth on the scoreboard with a simple penalty on 37 minutes.

Another home sinbin was to follow and some desperate but committed home defence saw Gillie make a try-saving tackle as Morpeth held out to half time. City were worthy leaders at this stage.

The visitors were unfortunate on 45 minutes when a penalty rebounded off the post. But that was the end of their scoring opportunities as Morpeth opened up with some free flowing rugby, showing both fitness and skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It began on 55 minutes when, from a Durham try-line drop out, Gillie, not for the first time this season, returned the kick with a drop goal.

Five minutes later, skipper Jack Elliott produced the first good positional kick of the day, to enable a penalty chance that Gillie spurned. But importantly, momentum was with Morpeth. The back row of Craig Donnelly, Josh Williams and Ryan Shaw became dominant.

On 65 minutes, a superb driving lineout, a kick to the corner, and winger Jonny Ward was over. Gillie kicked an excellent conversion.

Then, on 68 minutes, a super Sam Hornby left-footed kick secured the position and two attacking scrums later, Morpeth were awarded a penalty try, with no small thanks to Tony Moody’s impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side were now in full flow as a committed City side began to run out of steam. Ward bagged another after a strong Williams run, before Elliott kicked ahead for Gillie to win the race and touch down, making the final score 30-6.