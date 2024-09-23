Morpeth lose titanic battle against Aspatria to record their first defeat of the season

Morpeth lost their first game of the season away at Aspatria.

Morpeth recorded their first defeat of the season in what was a titanic match at Bower Park, the home of Aspatria.

The game was strongly influenced by a gusting cross-field wind which affected play throughout. The first 10 minutes saw both sides running through the phases with number 8 Elliott Clark always to the fore, before Morpeth took the lead.

A penalty chance was spurned, with a kick to the corner favoured, giving an attacking line-out opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recycled ball and a great deal of patience was shown before skipper Jack Elliott cleverly jinked his way over by the posts for Harvey Gillie to add the conversion.

Morpeth were then pinned back in their own half and it was no surprise when the deficit was reduced when Aspatria centre Matty Irving kicked an excellent penalty, despite the difficult conditions, after 18 minutes.

With home fly half Ryan Scott dictating matters, Morpeth defended their own line in a series of scrums.

However, the home side were not to be denied. On 34 minutes, Aspatria number 8 Jamie Lightfoot crashed over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The score came after Morpeth had been reduced to 14 players when winger Keiran Smith had been rightly sinbinned for a deliberate knock on.

The subsequent conversion was missed and the score remained 8-7 in Aspatria’s favour at half time.

The second half began badly for Morpeth when they conceded a score which ultimately proved crucial.

On the 44th minute, Morpeth failed to deal with a Ryan Scott cross kick and left wing Grant Bethwaite touched down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of the half almost totally belonged to Morpeth. On the 46th minute another Gillie kick drifted away. The cross-field wind being a significant factor.

The game then altered on 60 minutes when Aspatria lost skipper Jack Gaskell to a sinbin. They then lost another player three minutes later.

Down to 13 men, the home side displayed both grit and determination as Morpeth threw the kitchen sink at their opponents.

Clark came close from a line-out ploy. Flanker Craig Donnelly seemed to cross the line, but it was deemed not to be grounded by the referee.

Then on 77 minutes a Sam Hornby break saw right wing Tom Katory crash over for his first try. The conversion was virtually impossible given the conditions.

Final score Aspatria 13 Morpeth 12.