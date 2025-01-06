Morpeth grind out another hard fought win against Keswick

Morpeth travelled to the Lake district to take on Keswick. Picture: Colin Green

On a day when few games of rugby were played, Morpeth continued their excellent season with a hard fought and ground out win against a spirited Keswick side who can count themselves extremely unfortunate in losing players to injury at crucial stages.

That said, Morpeth, not at their very best, were deserving winners on the day, but yet again it was another highly competitive encounter.

Given the recent weather, it was no surprise, with the heavy conditions, that kicking for position was going to be an integral part of the game.

On two minutes a Harvey Gillie interception saw winger Harry Hoggan go close before the home side took the lead with an enterprising try which caught Morpeth napping.

A high, hanging Morpeth kick, followed by a mistimed tackle, saw a quickly taken Keswick penalty with the home winger racing over from halfway to score. An excellent conversion followed. 7-0.

There then followed a period of concerted Morpeth pressure as territorially they gained a foothold in the game, led by stand-in skipper Micky Hall and the energetic Ryan Shaw, also ably supported by George Liddell, and the hard working Cade Whitfield.

A crucial knock on, as second row Steven Long threatened, prevented Morpeth from opening their account. Finally, on the 26th minute, Gillie converted a penalty after Whitfield had made the initial metres from an attacking line out. 7-3.

That pressure was shortlived as the home side increased their lead on 34 minutes. An excellent probing kick set up an attacking platform by way of a driving lineout that was too much for the Morpeth defence. Another successful conversion followed. 14-3.

As the game headed for half time, Morpeth reduced the deficit in what proved, in the context of winning the game, a crucial score.

Prop Theo Gavaghan made good yards, helped initially by the immense presence of number 8 Josh Williams, (replacement for Hall), and then Whitfield, before the backs were released and full back Jake McKay raced over. Gillie made a good conversion.

Half-time score 14-10.

The second half saw Morpeth take early control. On 52 minutes a super scrum and constant, patient recycling saw Cavanagh burrow over for an unconverted close range score. 14-15.

Better was to follow for the visitors when on 60 minutes, with some aggressive defence and flanker Liddell leading the way, defence was turned into attack when the Keswick backs tried an ambitious pass that centre Callum Burgess expertly intercepted, with no little skill, and then handed on to Tom Katory, who raced over to score.

Gillie added the extras. 14-22.

Morpeth then just about put the game to bed on 69 minutes when the abrasive Tome Leeson, adding a great deal of energy to the play, crashed over after recycled ball saw centre Sam Hornby dummy and then send the replacement through a gap in the home defence.

To their immense credit, the home side were the final scorers when they were awarded a penalty try almost on the final whistle.

Final score Keswick 21-29 Morpeth.