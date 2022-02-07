Morpeth form continues with win at Milton & Norton

Rugby.

The victory consolidates their mid table position with the hope they can,' kick on,' as the season reaches its climax in the next two months.

Malton took advantage of the elements with the use of the wind in the first half and it was the home side that drew first blood with a converted try on 10 minutes as backs and forwards combined. 7-0.

But Morpeth increasingly gained a foothold in the match with Jake and Josh McKay, ably supported by Dynan, Elliott, and Hornby causing the home side problems. This momentum was led by flanker Josh Williams who was the game's outstanding performer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 20 minutes the dynamic Dynan held off, then committed three opponents before Sam Hornby dotted down by the posts for Jake McKay to convert. 7-7.

The home side were not to be outdone and with a dominant scrum beginning to take effect they deservedly restored a seven point advantage with another converted try just before the interval. 14-7 at the break.

The second half proved an exciting 40 minutes with Morpeth initiating the scoring when McKay brought it back to a four point deficit with a penalty. 14-10.

Yet the game changed in the most bizarre circumstances when the home side were correctly awarded a penalty try when their dominant set piece caused the Morpeth pack to concede. Worse was to follow with prop Ben Sandall sin binned. 21-10.

This then seemed to galvanize Morpeth who scored a cracking try on 65 minutes. Dynan was the instigator with a quickly taken tap penalty, before Williams made a one handed touchdown taking the opposition with him on his way over. Josh McKay was again on the mark with the conversion, 21-17.

More was to follow for a rampant Morpeth side with hooker Grieve, with an excellent pass, releasing winger Ward to go clear and touch down for another converted try on 70 minutes. 21-24.