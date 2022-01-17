Morpeth defeat as Elliot skippers side in 150th game

Rugby.

From the current league positions a close game was to be expected but nothing took account of the first 10-15 minutes of the match when the game was ultimately won, or in Morpeth' s case was lost.

The home side completely dominated the early stages as Morpeth fell off tackles and had two players sin binned, in winger Ward and number 8 Dynan. During that period Moortown raced into a 12-point lead with two tries, one of which was converted. That lead could have been considerably greater had the home side not spurned further scoring opportunities.

For Morpeth, a malfunctioning lineout coupled with a porous midfield created significant problems. They eventually got back into the game when centre Jake McKay converted a penalty - 12-3.

With Elliott Clark and Ben Jackson to the fore Morpeth slowly got back into the game although they were rocked before the halftime interval when Moortown got a penalty try, after a lineout was brough down, to make the score 19-3. McKay gave Morpeth a glimmer of hope with another penalty as the whistle went to signal the end of the first 40 minutes.

Halftime score 19-6.

The second half saw a much-improved display from Morpeth, with Elliott probing from 9, Flanker Williams and prop Sandall supporting the outstanding and ever willing Jackson they really took the game to the home side. Another McKay penalty further reduced the deficit. 19-9.

The fact that Morpeth dominated the second half was more remarkable as they played the last 20 minutes with 14 men with Dynan being given a second yellow card.

Although Moortown consolidated their lead with two further penalties Morpeth ended the scoring with a late try from Ward.

Scoop’s Man of the Match was Ben Jackson.