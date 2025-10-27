Morpeth come out on top of free-scoring game against West Hartlepool

West Hartlepool were in the ascendancy in the first half. Picture: West Hartlepool RFC

Morpeth travelled to Teesside to take on longstanding opponents West Hartlepool in what has been an extremely competitive fixture of late.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game marked Elliott Clark’s 100th first team appearance. As the game rode out the same player had a significant influence on the visitors’ success.

The game kicked off with a strong diagonal wind gusting cross field from the clubhouse end, which initially was to West’s advantage. It was the home side who opened the scoring on four minutes, showing some neat touches resulting in a deserved score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t until the 11th minute before Morpeth gained a foothold in the match. Their first incursion into the home half saw recycled possession that caused the home side to concede a penalty which full back Jake McKay knocked over.

Similar to last week, this was proving another free-scoring affair and West strengthened their lead on 13 minutes when an errant kick into midfield saw another penalty opportunity that the excellent Jobe Roxby converted.

Back came Morpeth when a Sam Hornby break saw co-centre Alex Tait crash over for a well constructed unconverted try on 15 minutes.

Roxby restored a five-point lead for West with another penalty soon after to make the score 13-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was proving difficult to keep track of the play, as whenever one side scored, the other did likewise. On this occasion it was McKay for Morpeth with another penalty kick after Tait again, this time with Elliott Clark, had made the early inroads.

The way the game was going, it was no surprise that Roxby replied for the home side, making the score 16-11 after 29 minutes.

West’s set piece was beginning to cause problems and after 33 minutes an attacking scrum saw an easy overlap created for a deserved home score. An excellent Roxby conversion followed.

The end-to-end play continued with a Ryan Shaw run that caused another penalty opportunity for McKay. Although he hit the post, he succeeded with an identical effort to reduce the deficit – 23-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the first half drew to a close the home side were now in complete control, camped on the Morpeth line. The visitors held out at an attacking scrum. Then skipper Jack Elliott, leading by example, showed no little bravery as well as excellent technique in ripping the ball from a West attacker as the try line beckoned. How vital was that last act of the first 40 in the context of the final result?

Half-time score 23-14.

The second half began with West still in the ascendancy and Morpeth failing to play in the right areas. Roxby was unlucky on two occasions when hitting the post with penalty attempts, whilst the visitors had Shaw yellow carded.

Then on 57 minutes Elliott Clark picked up from an attacking scrum, linked with both Harvey Gillie and Ben Jackson, whose running began to dent holes in the home defence, before Clark again crashed over for McKay to convert.

Last week in a similar position Morpeth failed to take advantage, but on this occasion the opportunity wasn’t squandered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, Tom Leeson brought off a try-saving tackle wide out, before the game changed in the visitors’ favour. After camping in the West 22 metre area, good handling saw centre Hornby released on 74 minutes. As he reached for the try line, a high tackle was spotted by the match official who awarded a penalty try, along with the automatic sin binning. Morpeth had the lead for the first time in the match – 23-28.

The visitors certainly didn’t rest on their laurels. Replacement Cade Whitfield added himself to the list of scorers, finishing off a move initiated from a super clearance kick from Jack Elliott, followed by another storming Jackson carry, before replacement winger Jake Stevenson cleverly linked with the eventual scorer. McKay kicked a super conversion.

The final score again went to a resurgent Morpeth side. It came when the two key players to the victory, Elliott Clark and Jack Elliott, combined to send winger Nathan Arkle over in the corner.

Final score 23-40.