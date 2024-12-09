Morpeth battle the league leaders Northern - and Storm Darragh

Morpeth were beaten by the league leaders Northern.

In the midst of Storm Darragh, on the second occasion in consecutive weeks, Morpeth played the league leaders.

In this instance, close neighbours Northern were the visitors.

The game proved an exceptionally close encounter and could have gone either way, with the visitors coming away with the spoils and maintaining pole position, in what is developing into a highly competitive race for the promotion places.

Congratulations to both sides and the match officials in completing the fixture given the conditions, however, special mention should be given to John Dungait in providing such a playing surface that was on offer over the road on Pitch 3.

It was Morpeth who had the advantage of the elements in the first half, kicking towards Mitford.

That advantage was nullified as repetitive penalties resulted in Northern being encamped in the Morpeth half, with open rugby almost an impossibility.

For the most part both teams cancelled each other out, and scoring was kept to a minimum.

It took until the 27th minute before the first score arrived, courtesy of fly half Harvey Gillie, who completed a set move to touch down wide out. The same player followed up with an absolutely superb conversion.

The lead was short-lived as Northern immediately bounced back to create pressure on the home line.

That pressure resulted in the referee awarding a penalty try on 30 minutes, which brought the scores level. With the match official unable to identify the Morpeth player responsible, no sinbinning ensued.

A further Gillie penalty on 30 minutes gave the home side a narrow 10-7 advantage as the half-time whistle was blown.

After having the benefit of the gale in the first half, it was a question of was this scoreline ever going to be enough?

Conditions continued to dominate affairs, both teams giving their all, and with absolutely nothing between the two sides.

A stalemate looked likely, before Northern finally clinched affairs with an unconverted try on 72 minutes, 10-12. That remained the score until the referee blew for full time.

This was only Morpeth’s third defeat of the league season, which has seen a significant improvement on last year’s performance.

All three defeats have been close and a question of a what might have been scenario. More importantly, it should observed as stages of development.