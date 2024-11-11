Morpeth are just edged out of a frenetic, high-scoring game away at Durham City

Morpeth suffered just their second league defeat of the season away at Durham City. Picture: Colin Green

Morpeth made the short journey south to take on old foes Durham City, where they suffered only their second league loss of the season.

It was a game Morpeth could, and maybe should have won, yet that would be doing discredit to a City outfit who ultimately deserved their hard-won victory.

The visitors will rue missed penalties and an inability to find touch when it really mattered.

The game was short on quality but produced a bucketful of points, which made it slightly chaotic, but entertaining.

It took only three minutes for the home side to score. Morpeth lost the ball in midfield and an excellent kick created an attacking lineout for City. Recycled ball followed for the home side to register a converted try.

That lead was increased almost immediately when City skipper Paul Armstrong, a class act throughout, kicked a penalty, after Morpeth were penalised for talking back at the referee.

Morpeth reduced the deficit with a Callum Burgess effort after their first incursion into the Durham half. Micky Hall, immense throughout, surged through the home defence before the ball was sent wide, and Burgess, with a show and go, raced over.

Whilst quality was lacking, the scores just kept on coming and Armstrong was again on the mark with another well-struck penalty on 10 minutes.

Tom Leeson made a super break for City to concede a cynical penalty that Harvey Gillie converted, to keep Morpeth in touch.

The game never really settled into a pattern other than tit for tat scoring. Sadly for Morpeth, they then lost influential fly half Ben Hornby with a shoulder injury. The experienced number 10 had been at his most courageous form this campaign.

Despite the setback, it was the visitors who scored next.

Replacement Jake Stevenson made an excellent break and the ball found Sam Hornby. He chipped expertly and followed through to win the race and touch down. Gillie added the conversion to give Morpeth the lead, 13-15.

Better was to come for the visitors when Gillie was again on the mark with another penalty on 30 minutes.

Just as you thought Morpeth would stamp their authority on the game, City came back for a crucial 10 minutes before half time.

In the context of the final result, it was a critical period which resulted in two tries, one of which was converted. Half-time score 25-18.

Just after the restart, Burgess was on the mark again after an excellent Gillie break, before the ball reached winger Harry Hoggan, who provided an inside pass to Burgess.

It was all Morpeth, but despite the pressure and winning a couple of penalties Gillie was unable to convert and City made them pay with an excellent breakaway try on 50 minutes.

Another missed penalty was followed by a successful one for the home side.

With Morpeth now opting for quickly taken penalties rather than kicks for goal the game became even more frenetic. Credit must go to some excellent City defence which held firm almost until the end.

Hoggan looked as though he had scored a try which was subsequently ruled out, before Gillie went over with the last play of the game for a try which he converted.

The final score was 33-30, with two bonus points for Morpeth in the process.