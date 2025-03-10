Morpeth and Middlesbrough serve up a treat for rugby fans in see-saw match

Morpeth and Middlesbrough played each other at Mitford Road. Picture: Colin Green

It was a top-of-the-table clash at Mitford Road as Morpeth took on Middlesbrough in what was an excellent advert for league rugby.

Both sides gave their all, before the best team came out on top and Boro took the points.

It started well for the home side when a charged down kick gave them an attacking opportunity, gaining possession in the Boro 22, before recycled ball enabled Elliott Clark to storm over from close range. Harvey Gillie added the conversion to give the home side an early lead.

Then Boro began to go through the phases, and it took some outstanding home defence to keep the visitors out.

Full back Jake McKay and centre Sam Hornby both put in brave tackles, but it was no more than the visitors deserved when Aedan Maloney converted an easy penalty to reduce the deficit on 10 minutes.

The next few minutes saw Boro maintain pressure. They would have increased their lead had it not been for a couple of handling errors close to the Morpeth line.

But possibly against the run of play, it was the home side who scored next. It came initially from a quickly taken Jack Elliott penalty that got in behind the Boro defence. It was another penalty chance that Gillie accepted gratefully.

Some more excellent Hornby defence saw him leave the field before, on 27 minutes, Boro scored a converted try after an attacking lineout, followed by a forward drive the home side couldn’t handle.

The scores weren’t level for long and Morpeth nudged ahead when Gillie knocked over another three points on 30 minutes.

Then, as half time approached, Boro regained the lead. A quickly taken penalty caught the home side napping and Rhys Kilbride went over wide out. Maloney converted to make the half-time score 13-17.

The second half saw Boro maintain territory and exert pressure on a home side that defended superbly and always stayed in the game.

On 46 minutes another Maloney penalty saw Boro extend their lead. It remained a one score match, thanks to a some super open field tackles notably from Gillie and Alex Tait when it looked like Boro would score.

The match was sealed on 67 minutes when an attacking lineout saw Boro force their way over for a deserved victory – 13-27.