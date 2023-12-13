Mistakes and mystifying decisions lead to nail-biting finish in Ashington v Barnard Castle game

Ashington scored four tries in what turned out to be a hard fought 29-31 victory away at Barnard Castle.

Ashington recorded their eighth win in 11 games on Saturday. Picture: Ian Storey

Ashington gave first team debuts to Oliver Snary and Adam Scott in the centre. However, it was the Ashington powerhouse scrum with the front row of Brierley, Greg Henderson and Damien Martinez, well supported by Matthew Moffatt and Richard Harmer in the second row, and the teenage back row of Joseph Fearns, Jordan Webster and Ewan Dodgson who dominated the early exchanges, driving the opposing pack off the ball in their first three scrums.

After five minutes, Jack Taylor tried to run the ball out of defence, beating the first man and passing the ball out of the second tackle to Brian Merryweather, who raced 75 metres to score. Skipper Johnny Arkle added the first of four conversions and a successful penalty in a perfect kicking display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 10 minutes a Dodgson lineout take saw the ball moved to the right, Taylor made ground and from the ruck the ball was switched left. Webster was stopped short, but Henderson crashed over.

Ashington were dominating play but gave away a succession of penalties – the final one enabling the home side to take a quick tap and drive over for a converted try.

Scott and Snary combined in the centre and lovely hands by Webster and Dodgson up the left wing were followed by an Arkle break, he fed Adam Junk, who crossed for Ashington’s third try.

Moffatt was then yellow carded after Ashington were penalised successively, resulting in a Barnard Castle converted try. This was followed by another series of penalties awarded to the home side, the final penalty converted on the stroke of half time to give a 17-21 score in Ashington’s favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington started the second half strongly and produced a sweeping backs’ move resulting in Merryweather crossing for his second try, Arkle converting. Arkle then extended the lead with a penalty.

Ashington brought on two further debutants, Alex Clarke and Tom Francis, with 20 minutes to go, with Sam Stanton already on for the injured Dodgson.