Maximum points for Berwick rugby at Ardrossan
Ardrossan 24Berwick RFC 41Berwick Rugby Club 1sts picked up maximum points when they travelled to Ardrossan for a rearranged league game on Saturday.
The 24-41 victory maintained the Black’s fifth place position in Scottish National League 3 with 41 points, putting them 17 behind leaders Lasswade with two matches in hand.
On a windy day, and playing against the elements in the first half, Berwick kept the home side in close contact going in 17-15 down at the break.
In the second half the Northumbrians scored straight from the kick-off, the conversion meaning they had their noses in front at 17-22.
Another converted score stretched their advantage to 17-29 before Gareth Hill went over for 17-34.
In the closing stages Berwick had two players sent to the sin bin for ten minutes for separate incidents and the home side took the opportunity to reduce the arrears, although another try and conversion gave them a 24-41 score line at the final whistle.