Maximum points for Berwick rugby at Ardrossan

Rugby.

The 24-41 victory maintained the Black’s fifth place position in Scottish National League 3 with 41 points, putting them 17 behind leaders Lasswade with two matches in hand.

On a windy day, and playing against the elements in the first half, Berwick kept the home side in close contact going in 17-15 down at the break.

In the second half the Northumbrians scored straight from the kick-off, the conversion meaning they had their noses in front at 17-22.

Another converted score stretched their advantage to 17-29 before Gareth Hill went over for 17-34.