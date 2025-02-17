Late drama as Ashington RFC win exciting match with last kick of the game

Ashington beat Hartlepool Rovers in a thrilling game.

Ashington edged a thrilling encounter against Hartlepool Rovers with the last kick of the game in what was probably the most exciting game at the Rec for many years.

The home team once again suffered from late cry offs, giving 17-year-old Joey Moulding his first start at scrum half and switching Nathan Abraham to fly half.

Rovers took an early lead with a penalty before a storming Bobby Young run enabled Owen Hayton to slot a penalty to level the scores.

From the restart, another Young run was carried on by Jordan Webster and skipper Greg Henderson, and from the ruck, Abraham chipped wide to winger Andrew Reynolds, who cut inside his man to score. 8-3 to Ashington after seven minutes.

After 15 minutes, Young, Joseph Fearns and Ewan Dodgson combined well, Dodgson setting up the ruck after a strong run down the wing, Fearns was on hand to take the ball and crash through from 15 metres for a try converted by Hayton, to give Ashington a 15-3 lead.

The visitors then had their best spell, dominating possession and scoring a penalty and two tries to give them a 15-18 half-time lead.

Ashington started the second half strongly, and after 10 minutes Webster hit a great line from a ruck five metres out to blast through for a try. Score 20-18 to Ashington.

The home team had a further period of pressure but couldn’t extend their lead.

Fearns was then yellow carded for a high tackle, Rovers taking advantage to wrestle back the lead with a try wide out after 67 minutes.

Alex Clark and Harry Lumley made good runs to set up an attacking ruck, the versatile Hayton, now playing at fly half, shot through a gap and his perfectly timed pass saw centre James Snowden on hand to cross near to posts. Hayton converted to give Ashington a 27-23 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Ashington continued to press for a final score but it was Rovers, with a 75-metre breakaway try, who took the lead with less than five minutes to go.

From the restart, Ashington continued to press and in the final minute of the game they were awarded a penalty, Hayton coolly slotting home with the final kick of the game.