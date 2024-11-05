Last play of the game sees Berwick RFC snatch victory in National League Cup tie

Berwick RFC won a tense cup tie against Stewart's Melville. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

Berwick RFC are through to the knockout stages of the National League Cup after a nail-biting win over Stewart’s Melville.

The visitors are riding high in the league and have already beaten Berwick at Scremerston in the league.

The cup tie went down to the wire with nothing to separate the two teams until the last play of the game, when Darren Goodfellow crashed over to score the winning points.

In an amazing game of rugby, the two teams went in at half time neck and neck at 14-14 after trading scores.

Two first half tries by James Thompson, after five minutes, and Jack Webster after 25 minutes – Webster also kicked four conversions – were countered by two from the visitors to leave the game on a knife edge at the start of the second half.

Stewart’s Melville got their noses ahead early in the second period with a try before Ryan Wilson touched down following a drive over scrum.

Euan Thompson edged the home team ahead after an hour with a storming run to make the score 26-21.

Berwick then made things hard for themselves when Goodfellow and Aidan Rosie were shown yellow cards.

Rosie’s offence resulted in a penalty try for the visitors and it was backs to the wall time for Berwick as they defended strongly.

Webster kicked a penalty from a long way out to nudge Berwick back into the lead, 29-28, after 70 minutes.

The visitors refused to give up, and with just a minute of the game remaining, they scored a try to take them back into the lead.

Stewart’s Melville then tried to run the clock down but Berwick refused to be beaten.

The late drama saw the visitors concede a penalty and a driving maul by Berwick gave Goodfellow the chance to grab the headlines with the winning try.

Berwick 2s travelled to Duns on Friday night for a friendly match, winning 0-3 with a late penalty kick.

Berwick are back in National League Division 2 action this weekend when they welcome Kirkcaldy to Scremerston in what will be another tough game.