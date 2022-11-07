Action from Berwick 1sts v Glasgow Academicals at Scremerston on Saturday. Pictures by Stuart Fenwick.

It was the Blacks” fourth defeat in Scottish National League 2 and leaves them sixth in the table on 21 points.

Glasgow made a bright start but two turnovers from Berwick meant it remained scoreless with over half an hour gone.

However, with half-time approaching the visitors broke the deadlock when they broke on the overlap and their right winger raced clear to touch down. The conversion was missed but the Accies led 0-5.

Almost immediately Berwick responded with an illegal tackle resulting in Glasgow receiving a yellow card and a sin bin.

Instead of taking the penalty, Berwick opted for the scrum and from the resulting set play Ali Grieve forced his way over. Jack Webster added the conversion and the home side led 7-5 at the break.

In the second half, playing down the slope, Berwick managed to extend their lead seven minutes after the restart when, following a kick-on, Euan Thompson collected and ran through for the score. Webster’s conversion attempt was wide but the Northumbrians were 12-5 in front.

Glasgow were up for the fight, however, and they hit straight back with a try of their own under the posts, the easy conversion meaning the scores were level at 12-12.

After a period of sustained pressure from the visitors, when Berwick struggled to get out of their own half, but they managed to get their noses back in front when Webster kicked a penalty inside the final 15 minutes, making it 15-12.

Again Glasgow tried to respond. Berwick desperately cleared their lines, but in the last minute of the game they conceded a penalty. Accies decided to go down the line and it was a move which paid off as they managed to bag t(e selves a last gasp try. The conversion was missed but they left with a 15-17 win to their credit which lifted them to second in the table just three points behind leaders Peebles.