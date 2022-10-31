Berwick Ladies in action during their Aspiring League tournament at Scremerston, when they were involved in four games. Pictures by Stuart Fenwick.

In all, seven women’s teams were in action, showing just how popular the ladies game is becoming north of the border.

It was the club’s first ladies’ tournament since 2007 and the home team did not disappoint, featuring in no fewer than four games.

A spokesman said: “It was a great occasion. The rugby was fast and exciting and all the ladies put in 100 per cent effort with their runs, tackling and support play.

“They all put their bodies on the line and it was a joy to watch them play as one.”

Berwick opened the tournament with a 20-10 win over Perthshire with two tries for Rachel Lauder and one each from Georgie Thornton and Caitlin Lauder.

In their second game, Berwick were up against Edinburgh University and against some tough opposition they went down to a 20-5 defeat with Chloe Grey touching down for their only score of the match.

Next it was St Andrew’s University and this proved to be an entertaining game with the Black Diamonds eventually coming out on top with a 30-20 scoreline.

St Andrew’s got off to a flying start and scored three tries for a commanding 15-0 lead, but Kaitlyn Shell, in her first game, scored a debut try for Berwick after a barnstorming break from another debutant, Abigail Aitchison.

Chloe Grey then pulled another try back for Berwick just before the break.

In the second half, Berwick saw Caitlin Lauder go over twice, with Rachel Lauder and Kaitlyn Shell also touching down to secure the comeback victory.

As hosts, Berwick were asked to play a fourth game, against Lasswade, and this proved to be a tough encounter, with their opponents winning 25-5, the home try coming from Amy Thomlinson.