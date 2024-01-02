It's a first for the women's teams as Alnwick and Berwick RFC play their annual Boxing Day fixtures

Teams from Alnwick RFC travelled to Berwick for the annual Boxing Day derby fixtures.

Alnwick RFC's women's team beat Berwick Ladies in the Boxing Day clash. Picture: Stuart Fenwick

The matches saw games between the women’s teams, who were taking part in the annual fixture for the first time, as well as the Colts, first, second and third XV.

As well as the rugby action, there was a charity raffle for Wooden Spoon Northumberland with prizes including signed international rugby shirts and a bottle of 10-year-old whisky donated by Simpsons Malt.

The raffle raised £1,200 for the charity, which aims to help young people through the game of rugby.

The women’s team kicked off the action with an impressive win against the Black Diamonds with a side including several players making their senior debuts.

They made sure Alnwick drew first blood with a thumping 7-81 victory, the blue and gold shirts of Alnwick Women touching down 13 times, including a hat-trick of tries by Niamh Aspin. She also kicked four conversions, as did Kate Renner.

Not to be outdone, the men’s first team also beat their local rivals.

Going in at half time 19-0 ahead, they ran in further tries in the second half while holding fast in defence to end up 43-0 winners.

The seconds also won, beating Berwick seconds 50-12. Alnwick Colts went down 10-33 and the thirds lost a close match 25-30.

Alnwick men’s first XV are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Harrogate, a team they have only beaten once in five encounters.

Second-placed Harrogate have lost a bit of form recently, losing their last two games, while Alnwick have won their last three.

The two sides met in the league in September, Harrogate thumping Alnwick 6-44.

The seconds host Morpeth Reivers, who have yet to win in the league this season.

The women’s team’s next game is away at Tynedale RFC on Sunday, January 14.