They suffered a few knocks on the way to a 31-15 defeat in a wet and windy clash at Falkirk in Scottish National League Two last weekend.

A penalty by captain Jack Webster gave them an early lead, but second-placed Falkirk showed their strengths by taking control in difficult conditions.

Gregor Dodd opened the scoring for the hosts, running 25 yards from a lineout to dot down, with Glen Faulds converting.

Action from Berwick's defeat at Falkirk

Euan Cassells also finished a lineout move to make it 12-3, and when a Berwick goal-line drop-out was held up in the wind, Falkirk capitalised, with Faulds gratefully picking up to run over.

Shortly before half-time, the home side won a scrum and eventually drove over for a try by Connor Faulds, which was converted to put them 24-3 up at the break.

A Steff Yarrow offload allowed Gregor Brodie to put the hosts further ahead with a try shortly after the restart, but with the wind on their backs in the second half, Berwick refused to lie down and they began to dig in.

After a spell of serious pressure, Euan Thomson ran over for a try, which Webster converted, and with Falkirk down to 14 men for 10 minutes, Duncan Hardie then touched down in the corner.

But despite their efforts, the gap was too big, and with Ali Grieve receiving a late yellow card, Berwick fell 31-15 to sit in eighth place in the league.

This Saturday’s opponents, Lasswade, beat Newton Stewart 13-8 last weekend.

Berwick Rugby Club will be holding its sponsored lunch for Past Players on Saturday, March 4, starting at 12.30pm.

The lunch coincides with two home games, with the 1st XV due to play Dumfries Saints and the 2nd XV due to entertain Medicals, so it’s a great opportunity for players, friends and former teammates to get together.

Tickets are priced at £25 and these include a two-course meal and entry to the games.

Any former players wishing to attend (whether individually or as a group) are asked to register their interest on the club’s Facebook page, so that club stalwart Peter Wilson Close is aware of who is attending.

