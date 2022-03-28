Improving Morpeth climb table with win over Malton

Morpeth rugby.

The game unfortunately petered out disappointingly in the last quarter with numerous penalties being awarded. In terms of possession Malton had more of the ball but Morpeth always looked that slightly more dangerous when it came to taking their chances. Yet there was very little between the sides.

The game opened with a cracking Morpeth score. At the four minute mark, the backs handled well and full back Telford took a superb line, breaching the Malton defence before the full back straightened and took out the last man, to send Centre Jake McKay over by the posts for a converted score. 7-0.

The home score seemed to galvanise their opponents who then dominated possession encamped in the Morpeth half. The early loss of prop Ben Sandall didn't help the home side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just when Morpeth may have thought they had survived the onslaught, a momentary loss of concentration around the fringes of a ruck allowed Malton to get the try they fully deserved. 7-7.

Back came Morpeth in, what at that time, was an open free flowing affair. The energetic Grieves then got on the score sheet after scrum half Elliott had repeatedly probed the Malton defence. With McKay adding the conversion it became 14-7 on 30 minutes.

The home side were now in control and on 35 minutes a smart grubber kick after a Jonny Ward tackle and turn over saw the impressive Telford score.19-7.

Then just on halftime Ward literally ran around the defence to score in the corner following a quickly taken penalty. This was Ward's 87 th first team try in his 100 appearance- a really impressive strike rate. 24-7 at halftime.

All credit has to go to Malton who took the game to Morpeth in the second half. On 50 minutes they scored an unconverted try from an attacking lineout. 24-12.

Then after a missed Malton penalty chance Morpeth scored a penalty of their own for 27-12.