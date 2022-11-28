Alnwick rugby

It was third v second in the table and Alnwick, who had won eight of their opening ten fixtures, knew that a victory could see them leapfrog their opponents in the race for the title.

And that’s exactly how it panned out, with the Greensfield side’s five point victory on the day taking them onto 41 points, the same as Heath, but placing them ahead of their guests by virtue of the fact they have won more games - nine as opposed to eight.

Alnwick now trail league leaders Billingham (50) by nine points.