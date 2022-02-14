Home win for Alnwick rugby over Wirral

Alnwick Rugby Club 1sts bounced back to winning ways with a 43-35 home victory over the Wirral at Greensfield on Saturday.

By Keith Hamblin
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:10 pm
Alnwick RFC.

The game was Hugh Todd’s 100th in the league for the club and afterwards he was presented with a commemorative tankard to mark his century.

The win puts Alnwick sixth in the North Premier table on 52 points from their 18 games played.

On Saturday (February 19) they are back in league action at home against ninth placed York.

