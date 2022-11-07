Home win for Alnwick rugby 1sts
Alnwick Rugby 1sts made it seven wins out of nine in the North One League on Saturday with a 29-15 home victory over Driffield.
By Keith Hamblin
The result lifted Alnwick up to third in the table on 32 points, eight behind leaders Billingham.
On Saturday Alnwick are away to bottom of the table West Bridgford, who have won two of their nine fixtures this season.
Meanwhile, Alnwick Colts beat neighbours Berwick Colts 43-12 in the quarter-finals of the County Cup.
Try scorers were Warwick (2), Thew, Haughie, Clark and Telfer.