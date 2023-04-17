Morpeth were beaten by Penrith in their second pool game in the Papa Johns Cup. Picture: Morpeth Rugby Club

Both sides fielded a good mix of the old and the new.

The positive news is that the grassroots rugby season extends into late April and the game itself was played on the artificial surface, producing an entertaining spectacle in front of a good crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Morpeth who registered first on eight minutes with good early pressure.

Scrum-half Jack Elliott probed effectively and the returning Ollie Dynan ran through almost unopposed.

Ben Hornby added the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth’s lead didn’t last long.

On 12 minutes an excellent break saw Penrith camp on the Morpeth line before crashing over from a close range ruck.

The home side then dominated possession and territory.

The returning Jake McKay, Elliott and Cade Whitfield all made outstanding tackles before an unforced error saw Penrith score a converted try on 23 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an end-to-end first half, back came Morpeth with a try on 30 minutes after an attacking lineout.

A pre-planned move changed the direction of the attack before Dynan again made the touchdown for another Hornby conversion.

The conclusion of the half saw a disciplined, hardworking Dynan make a last ditch tackle assisted by McKay, whose return to the side was both notable and reassuring.

The half-time score remained 12-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first 10 minutes after the interval proved crucial and Morpeth, despite an outstanding effort, never really recovered.

Two early Penrith tries – one from an attacking scrum, the other a fine individual effort – saw the home side stretch their lead to 26-14.

In terms of territory and possession Penrith began to dominate, particularly when it came to scrum time.

Yet this Morpeth side doesn’t lack for effort and back they came with a really good Simon Manley try on 49 minutes after Elliott and McKay combined to give the willing centre the opportunity to touch down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hornby made an excellent touchline conversion.

It was then all Penrith.