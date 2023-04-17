News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

High-flying cup opponents too strong for a hardworking Morpeth Rugby Club team

Morpeth travelled west on a sunny Saturday to take on high-flying Penrith in the second pool match of the Papa Johns RFU competition.

By Colin Green
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read
Morpeth were beaten by Penrith in their second pool game in the Papa Johns Cup. Picture: Morpeth Rugby ClubMorpeth were beaten by Penrith in their second pool game in the Papa Johns Cup. Picture: Morpeth Rugby Club
Morpeth were beaten by Penrith in their second pool game in the Papa Johns Cup. Picture: Morpeth Rugby Club

Both sides fielded a good mix of the old and the new.

The positive news is that the grassroots rugby season extends into late April and the game itself was played on the artificial surface, producing an entertaining spectacle in front of a good crowd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was Morpeth who registered first on eight minutes with good early pressure.

Most Popular

Scrum-half Jack Elliott probed effectively and the returning Ollie Dynan ran through almost unopposed.

Ben Hornby added the conversion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morpeth’s lead didn’t last long.

On 12 minutes an excellent break saw Penrith camp on the Morpeth line before crashing over from a close range ruck.

The home side then dominated possession and territory.

The returning Jake McKay, Elliott and Cade Whitfield all made outstanding tackles before an unforced error saw Penrith score a converted try on 23 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an end-to-end first half, back came Morpeth with a try on 30 minutes after an attacking lineout.

A pre-planned move changed the direction of the attack before Dynan again made the touchdown for another Hornby conversion.

The conclusion of the half saw a disciplined, hardworking Dynan make a last ditch tackle assisted by McKay, whose return to the side was both notable and reassuring.

The half-time score remained 12-14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first 10 minutes after the interval proved crucial and Morpeth, despite an outstanding effort, never really recovered.

Two early Penrith tries – one from an attacking scrum, the other a fine individual effort – saw the home side stretch their lead to 26-14.

In terms of territory and possession Penrith began to dominate, particularly when it came to scrum time.

Yet this Morpeth side doesn’t lack for effort and back they came with a really good Simon Manley try on 49 minutes after Elliott and McKay combined to give the willing centre the opportunity to touch down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hornby made an excellent touchline conversion.

It was then all Penrith.

A penalty try from another storming scrum, followed by a dominant lineout, with the ball whipped wide, finished off a spirited Morpeth and the match ended 36-21.

Related topics:Morpeth