Berwick rugby

The loss, their sixth in 11 outings, means the Scremerston side sit 11th in the division on 26 points.

Berwick made a poor start, conceding a try inside the first five minutes, and by half-time the home side had run in four tries to lead 26-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blacks had also seen Ali Grieve go off injured in the opening spell and when NS added another two tries for 40-0 it was a case of damage limitation for the visitors.

They managed to score a try of their own for 40-5, but the hosts were always in the ascendancy and another three converted tries completed a miserable afternoon for the Northumbrians.