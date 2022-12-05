Heavy away defeat for Berwick Rugby
Berwick Rugby 1sts suffered a setback in their bid to end the year in a top half of the table position when they suffered a heavy 59-5 away defeat at the hands of Newton Stewart in National League 2 on Saturday.
The loss, their sixth in 11 outings, means the Scremerston side sit 11th in the division on 26 points.
Berwick made a poor start, conceding a try inside the first five minutes, and by half-time the home side had run in four tries to lead 26-0.
The Blacks had also seen Ali Grieve go off injured in the opening spell and when NS added another two tries for 40-0 it was a case of damage limitation for the visitors.
They managed to score a try of their own for 40-5, but the hosts were always in the ascendancy and another three converted tries completed a miserable afternoon for the Northumbrians.
On Saturday (December 10), Berwick are home to bottom of the table Hamilton Bulls.