Alnwick travelled to Ilkley on Saturday for a double-header, with both the first XV and second XV facing their Yorkshire opponents.

The first came away with a narrow 19-20 victory, thanks to a try by Andrew Spark and two penalty kicks by Evan Moir, who also kicked the conversion.

The game also saw four technical yellow cards brandished, three to the home team and one to Charlie Farmer in the 29th minute.

Alnwick opened the scoring after eight minutes with a penalty try before Ilkley scored an unconverted try of their own.

Spark’s try after 21 minutes, with Moir kicking the extras, saw Alnwick regain the lead.

The home team scored a converted try three minutes after Farmer’s yellow card, before Moir got Alnwick back on the scoresheet with a penalty kick in the 40th minute.

Ilkley scored a converted try early in the second period before Moir made Alnwick nicked the win with his second penalty in the 52nd minute.

The win avenges the 6-27 defeat at home to the same opponents in September and keeps Alnwick one place ahead of their opponents in sixth place.

Alnwick firsts are at home to Blaydon, who are one place and one point above them in the league table, on Saturday.

The second XV won the corresponding fixture 29-10 in September, but were unable to do the double over Ilkley, going down 22-12.