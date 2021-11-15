Hat-trick for Gothorp in big Alnwick win

Alnwick RFC.

Alnwick made the initial opening with an Evan Moir penalty, before Duncan Smith went over for an unconverted try, giving them an 8-0 lead.

However, Burnage hit back with a try, converted, which reduced the deficit to 8-7.

Alnwick soon gained the upper hand, however, and two tries from Hugh Todd and Moir, one of which was converted, saw the Northumbrians move 20-7 in front.

As the scoreboard continued to tick over, James Bird went over for the bonus point try, before Gothorp dotted down for a 34-7 advantage at the break.

In the second half Burnage scored again, but tries from substitute Alex Robson and captain Rob Cuthbert saw the lead stretched to 48-12, before Gothorp went over to take the scoreboard over the half century with an unconverted try, 53-12.

Gothorp then went over again to complete his hat-trick, before Burnage scored a third try, making it 60-19, but the last word went to Alnwick with an unconverted score from Woods making the final score 65-19.

The win puts Alnwick fifth in the table with 30 points from their nine games played to date.